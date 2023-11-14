Georgia firefighters ‘rescue’ giraffe toy dangling from wires over road

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — This giraffe made Georgia deputies laugh.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a giraffe hanging from some electrical wires, but the animal was not hurt -- that is because the “animal” was a toy.

The sheriff’s office said that “Gify the Giraffe” was a 4-foot, stuffed toy carried by teenagers that got tangled in electrical wires over a county highway, WSB-TV reported.

“No important call was delayed due to this incident AND because of the potential hazard involving electrical wires, it was very necessary to remove the item,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Deputies said that the Walton County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene. Much to their disappointment, they did not have to stick out their necks to save a real giraffe.

“Really, let’s think about this for a minute: you get dispatched to help rescue a giraffe that’s tangled up in wires!!” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Very cool call: never responded to one of these before, only to arrive and find a 4 ft stuffed animal!! Disappointments and laughs!!”

The firefighters were able to bring Gify down safely, WSB reported.

“Once on the ground, Gify the Giraffe was grateful and posed with its rescuers for a picture. After that, Gify the Giraffe was given a ride to a safe place in the back seat of a patrol car,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Gify the Giraffe was later released so it could live its best life.”