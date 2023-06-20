Georgia man accused of keeping cats, kittens in ‘inhumane conditions’

Arrested: Roger Eugene Feyerabend was charged with animal cruelty and possession of methamphetamine. (Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

ROME, Ga. — A northwest Georgia man is accused of animal cruelty after two dozen cats and kittens were found in “inhumane conditions,” authorities said.

Roger Eugene Feyerabend, of Kingston, was arrested on Thursday and charged with nine counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty, 15 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and one count of possession of methamphetamine, according to Floyd County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the sheriff’s office, Feyerabend had the cats and kittens in “desperate, immediate need” of veterinary care, WSB-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office said that Feyerabend kept the felines in various states of poor health near an undetermined number of deceased cats, the Rome News-Tribune reported.

He is also accused of locking mother cats and their kittens without food and water, according to WSB.

Two other kittens were sick and kept in cages without treatment, while another was “in distress” due to an eye injury, according to the television station.

The kitten with the eye condition could require surgery to remove its eye due to lack of previous treatment, according to the television station.

Feyerabrand remained in the Floyd County Jail in Rome on Monday without bail, online records show.