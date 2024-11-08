Grammy nominations announced; Beyoncé leads with 11

Beyoncé FILE PHOTO: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Beyoncé leads with 11 nominations in the 2025 Grammy awards. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A)

The Grammy Award nominees have been announced and Beyoncé leads the group with 11 nominations. Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar and Sabrina Carpenter were also among those vying for the gramophone.

The list was announced Friday morning by presenters Gayle King, Billie Joe Armstrong and Victoria Monet among others, Variety reported.

With her 11 nominations for “Cowboy Carter” and the songs that came from it, Beyoncé now has 99 total career nominations, making her the most nominated in Grammy history, The Associated Press reported. She entered two categories that were new to her this year, Country and Americana.

Take a look at the nominations:

Album of the Year

André 3000 “New Blue Sun”

Beyoncé “Cowboy Carter”

Sabrina Carpenter “Short N’ Sweet”

Charli XCX “Brat”

Jacob Collier “DJESSE Vol. 4″

Billie Eilish “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Chappell Roan “Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”

Record of the Year

“Now and Then” The Beatles

“Texas Hold ‘Em” Beyoncé

“Espresso” Sabrina Carpenter

“360″ Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather” Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

“Birds of a Feather” Billie Eilish

“Die With a Smile” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

“Fortnight” Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan

“Not Like Us” Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please” Sabrina Carpenter

“Texas Hold ‘Em” Beyoncé

Best Country Album

Beyoncé “Cowboy Carter”

Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”

Kacey Musgraves “Deeper Well”

Chris Stapleton “Higher”

Lainey Wilson “Whirlwind”

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Rave

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

















The Grammy ceremony will be held on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles.

