Greensboro police officer fatally shot; authorities searching for 2 suspects

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An off-duty North Carolina police officer was fatally shot on Saturday, and authorities are seeking two suspects in connection to the shooting.

The watch commander officer with the Greensboro Police Department was killed at a Sheetz gas station located in the 3200 block of Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro, WRAL-TV reported.

Officer was off-duty sergeant

Update 10:51 p.m. EST Dec. 30: During a news conference on Saturday night, Greensboro police Chief John Thompson said another off-duty officer and a Guilford County paramedic at the gas station tried to save the off-duty officer who was shot, WRAL-TV reported. However, the officer died at an area hospital.

“We ask for prayers for the family of the fallen officer and our Greensboro PD family,” Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said. “Tonight, the Greensboro Police Department lost one of our own.”

Thompson did not release information about the officer, but said he was an off-duty sergeant trying to stop a crime at the time of the shooting. The officer was also a 22-year veteran of the department, according to the television station.

Original report: Officials with the North Carolina Highway Patrol Center for Missing Persons said the incident occurred at 4:04 p.m. EST, according to WXII-TV.

The name of the deceased officer has not yet been released.

A Blue Alert was issued in response to the incident, but it was canceled around 7:52 p.m. EST, the television station reported. According to the Department of Justice, a Blue Alert is issued to aid in the apprehension of violent criminals who have killed, or seriously injured an officer in the line of duty, WRAL reported. The alert can also be issued when a suspect or suspects pose an imminent and credible threat to law enforcement.

Police said the suspects were in their early 20s, according to the television station. One was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black shoes and a green or gray toboggan. The second suspect was last seen wearing a jean jacket with fur, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes, according to WRAL.

“Tonight, an officer with the Greensboro Police Department was shot and killed,” the North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police wrote in a Facebook post. “Please keep the family, friends, co-workers of this officer in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this tragic loss. For all of the other law enforcement officers who are searching for the suspects, please be safe and lets get all those who were involved in custody.”