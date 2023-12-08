Hole the size of 60 Earths opens on sun

Coronal hole opens on sun Scientists have discovered a coronal hole that opened on the sun. (NASA SDO)

Scientists have discovered a massive hole that has opened on the sun’s surface.

The size of the void is unfathomable for some, equating to about 60 Earths, Space.com reported.

It is called a coronal hole and it started to form on Dec. 2, hitting its maximum width of about 497,000 miles in 24 hours.

NASA shared a video loop of the massive hole on its Solar Dynamics Observatory website on Saturday. By Wednesday, the hole was no longer pointing toward Earth.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The good news is, the hole is temporary, according to Space.com. But it could have caused some issues until it closed including creating a geomagnetic storm that could disrupt radio signals and produce strong auroral displays.

It’s unknown how long the hole will be there, but most have stuck around for more than a full solar rotation lasting about 27 days. Some last longer, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.