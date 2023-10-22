Home once owned by Derek Jeter, rented by Tom Brady to be demolished, rebuilt

New home: An rendering of the home that will replaced the mansion once owned by Derek Jeter in Tampa, Florida. (Ellison Construction)

TAMPA, Fla. — A west-central Florida mansion once owned by baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and famously rented by future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady is facing the wrecking ball.

The mansion, located at 58 Bahama Circle on Davis Islands south of downtown Tampa, will be demolished, according to a Friday news release by Tampa-based Ellison Construction.

The house that Jeter built -- a 30,875-square-foot residence with 9,000 square feet of outdoor space that sat on 1.25 acres -- was sold in May 2021 by the former New York Yankees great for $22.5 million, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Ellison Construction stated that an even larger, single-family home will be built at the site, with construction to begin next year. It will take approximately three years to complete.

The fate of the house became an issue when a demolition permit was filed with the City of Tampa, the Times reported.

The home was custom-built for Jeter and his family, according to the newspaper.

Jeter and his family eventually relocated to South Florida when the former shortstop became the CEO and a part-owner of the Miami Marlins. He and his family moved into a 19th-floor condominium in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood when he took over the Marlins in 2017, the Miami Herald reported.

Jeter stepped down from the post in February 2022, CNBC reported.

In 2020, Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his family began renting the mansion from Jeter, according to the Times.

“We know this is one of the most-watched pieces of real estate in Tampa Bay and we’re excited to give everyone a first look at the special family home coming to this unique location,” Casey Ellison, the CEO of Ellison Companies, said in a statement. “As a company, we love to be involved with projects that have exceptional design and this is a unique opportunity to showcase world-class design, on Tampa’s waterfront.”

Ellison was founded in 2007 as EWI Construction and has handled several high-profile projects in Tampa, including Armature Works and Sparkman Wharf, according to Business Observer.

According to Ellison Construction, the new home will be designed by Landry Design Group. The residence will have six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, 11 half-bathrooms, a gym and a swimming pool, according to the news release.

The home will also include rainwater harvesting and a chilled water air conditioning system, the company said.

“The forms of the home are arranged to create courtyards and garden spaces throughout, surrounding the structure with lush landscaping,” Richard Landry, founder of Landry Design Group, said in a statement to the Times. “This softness finds its way onto the facade, where the classical stone elements are complimented by more contemporary green walls and bronze detailing.”

