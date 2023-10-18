House speaker vote: Second round expected Wednesday after Jim Jordan’s loss

Jim Jordan House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, talks to reporters as he heads from his office in the Rayburn House Office Building to the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 18, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The House of Representatives is expected to hold a second round of voting Wednesday as it works to decide who will next take up the speaker’s gavel following the ouster of Kevin McCarthy.

The House failed Tuesday to elect a new speaker, with the GOP’s choice — Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio — winning 200 of the 217 votes required to secure the speakership. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who was nominated by Democrats, got all 212 votes from his party members.

House reconvenes ahead of 2nd expected speakership vote

Update 11:10 a.m. EDT Oct. 18: The House has been called into order ahead of an expected vote for House speaker on Wednesday.

At 11:09 AM, Speaker pro tempore @PatrickMcHenry called the House to order. — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) October 18, 2023

Original report: The House will meet again at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The House meets at 11:00 AM.



(Legislative Day 146) — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) October 18, 2023

On Tuesday night, the House adjourned as Jordan worked to rally more support for his speakership bid. In a social media post published after the day’s vote, he wrote, “We must stop attacking each other and come together.”

We must stop attacking each other and come together.



There’s too much at stake.



Let’s get back to working on the crisis at the southern border, inflation, and helping Israel. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 18, 2023

Jordan was chosen as the Republican Party’s nominee in a secret ballot Friday. One day earlier, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., dropped his bid for the speakership due to a lack of support.

The House voted 216-210 on Oct. 3 to remove McCarthy as House speaker 10 months after he secured the position. McCarthy had failed 14 times to gain enough support to take on the role before winning in the 15th round of voting.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., was named as McCarthy’s temporary replacement.



