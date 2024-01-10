Humane Society rescues 5-month-old potbellied pig with metal shoved into snout

Helga recovering: The potbellied pig is recovering after a piece of metal was removed from her snout. (Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

TAMPA, Fla. — A 5-month-old potbellied pig is recovering after the animal was discovered with a piece of metal shoved into her snout.

According to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, the pig was found in a Tampa residential neighborhood, WFLA-TV reported.

In a Facebook post, Humane Society officials said the metal was inserted to prevent the animal from rooting, “like pigs are supposed to do.”

“We named her Helga and while she loved the belly rubs, it was noticeable how sad she was,” the Humane Society wrote.

According to the American Mini Pig Association, rooting is a natural behavior for pigs. The animals use their snouts to push or nudge into something repeatedly. They root for comfort, to communicate, to cool off or to forage for food, WTSP reported.

A veterinarian team treated Helga and removed the metal, and the Humane Society said she is expected to make a full recovery, according to the television station.

“Helga is on the mend but will be available for adoption soon,” the Humane Society wrote. “With any animal, pigs require specialized care so please do your research on their requirements to ensure you are ready with the right space, food, enrichment, medical care, etc., and understand their natural personality for the 15-18 year average lifespan.”

Potbellied pigs can be indoor pets and typically weigh between 120 to 150 pounds, according to a news release from Texas A&M University’s Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

They are known to be very intelligent and can even be housebroken, WTSP reported. They also can “openly express their fondness for their owners, much like other domesticated house pets,” according to the news release from Texas A&M’s Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences

