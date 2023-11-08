Indianapolis Colts’ former offensive lineman Matt Ulrich dies

Matt Ulrich

Matt Ulrich FILE PHOTO Matt Ulrich of the Indianapolis Colts poses for his 2006 NFL headshot at photo day in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former offensive lineman for the Indianapolis Colts Matt Ulrich has died.

He was 41.

Colts’ owner Jim Irsay announced Ulrich’s death on social media, saying that he was heartbroken over the player’s death.

He was on the team for two seasons — 2005 and 2006 — appearing in 10 games on the offensive line, including as a member of the team that won Super Bowl 41, WRTV reported.

Ulrich was the star of Streamwood High School’s football team in Illinois where he also competed in shot put, TMZ reported. He attended Northwestern. Despite going undrafted, Indianapolis signed him in 2005 where he played on the offense with Peyton Manning.

When he retired, TMZ said he started a fitness company.

No cause of death was released, WRTV reported.


