Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz resigns

JERUSALEM - NOVEMBER 06: Benny Gantz, who’s part of the emergency government, attends the “In Memoriam of 1,400 Souls: Special Candle-Lighting Ceremony” begins marking 30 days since the Oct 7th Hamas attack, at the Western Wall on November 6, 2023 in Jerusalem. Families of victims killed, as well as those hostages and others effected participated in the ceremony, which included the lighting of over 1400 yahrzeit Memorial candles. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Benny Gantz: The war cabinet member announced his resignation on Sunday. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JERUSALEM — Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz announced his resignation on Sunday.

Gantz joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, according to The Associated Press. He was the centrist member of the three-man war cabinet.

“Leaving the government is a complex and painful decision,” Gantz said in a televised statement, according to CNN.

Israel rescues 4 hostages who were kidnapped on Oct. 7

His resignation comes a day after Israel rescued four hostages who were kidnapped on Oct. 7. He was going to announce his decision on Saturday but chose to hold off because of the rescue operation, CNN reported.

Previously, he said he would leave by June 8 if Netanyahu did not come up with a new plan for Gaza postwar, the AP reported. The New York Times reported that he quit over Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza.

“Unfortunately, Netanyahu is preventing us from advancing to the real victory,” he said, according to the newspaper. “Therefore, we are leaving the emergency government with a heavy but complete heart.”

