Iyanla Vanzant announces the death of her daughter, Nisa

Iyanla Vanzant's daughter dies ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Iyanla Vanzant attends the Strength of a Woman's Summit in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at AmericasMart Atlanta on May 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit/Getty Images for Strength Of A W)

Life coach and inspiration speaker Iyanla Vanzant announced Sunday that her youngest daughter, Nisa, has died, according to People.

>> Read more trending news

A notice on Vanzant’s Instagram account read, “It is with great sorrow that we announce the transition of Nisa Vanzant, the youngest daughter of our Beloved Iyanla Vanzant. We are asking for your prayers. Please respect the privacy of her and her family at this time. Thank you.”

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Vanzant, who started a career as a public defender, starred in “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” a show that aired on The Oprah Winfrey Network. In the show, Vanzant helped others through crises in their lives.

It is not the first time Vanzant has lost a child. Her daughter, Gemmia, died at age 32 from colon cancer on Christmas Day in 2003.

Vanzant spoke to MSNBC in 2022 about dealing with tragedies in one’s life.

“Give yourself permission to have the initial shock and horrification of whatever the change is — the loss of a job, a divorce, even a health crisis… I think what happens is we try to, you know, push through it. No, no, no! Stay there for a couple of hours, even a day or so, and then I promise you it is one step at a time,” she said.

“Sometimes you’ll fall over, and sometimes you’ll stumble ahead, and sometimes you can barely get up.”

“Most of us don’t breathe. We sip air… We can walk around like that for months, really not breathing, not being present in the body,” Vanzant went on. “So, the moment something happens, whatever it is, breathe. Breathing will get you in your body and out of your head. You’ve got to get in your body and feel. You’ve got to get into your heart, and then to whomever or whatever, you have to ask for help.”