Joyce Randolph, ‘Honeymooners’ star dies at 99

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Actress Joyce Randolph attends the 9th Annual TV Land Awards at the Javits Center on April 10, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Joyce Randolph: "The Honeymooners" actress died Jan. 13. She was 99. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actress Joyce Randolph, who played Trixie Norton on “The Honeymooners” during the 1950s, died Saturday at the age of 99.

Randolph’s son, Randolph Charles, confirmed her death to TMZ, according to The New York Times.

“The Honeymooners” star died at her house in Manhattan, the newspaper reported. According to Deadline, Randolph was in hospice when she died. Her cause of death is believed to be from natural causes.

Randolph was the last survivor of “The Honeymooners” core cast of four actors. According to the Times, Jackie Gleason died in 1987; Audrey Meadows died in 1996; and Art Carney died in 2003.

Randolph’s character, Trixie Norton, was married to Carney’s Ed Norton on “The Honeymooners,” according to Variety.

She was born in Detroit as Joyce Sirola. Her start in show business began with a touring production of “Stage Door,” according to Variety. She also acted in shows like “Buck Rogers.” Gleason noticed Randolph through a commercial and got her cast in “The Honeymooners” in 1951.

Randolph also appeared in “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “The Plainsclothesman,” “The Doctors and the Nurses,” “Hi Honey, I’m Home,” and many more, according to Deadline.

She is survived by her son, Randy, Deadline reported.

