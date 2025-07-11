Julian McMahon’s cause of death released

Julian McMahon
Julian McMahon FILE PHOTO: Julian McMahon attends the North American premiere of 'The Surfer' during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at ZACH Theatre on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas. McMahon died on July 2. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for The Surfer) (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for The Surfer)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Officials have released the cause of death for actor Julian McMahon, who died on July 2.

Read more trending news

The Pinellas County (Florida) Medical Examiner’s Office said the “Charmed” actor died from lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer. His manner of death was ruled natural, People magazine reported.

His remains were cremated, the report said.

McMahon’s death was announced by his wife, Kelly McMahon on July 4, who shared that he had died “peacefully...after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” CNN reported.

He was 56 years old, The Los Angeles Times reported.

He left behind his wife and his daughter, Madison, whom he had with his former wife, “Baywatch” star Brooke Burns, People reported.

Known for his roles in “Charmed,” the original “Fantastic Four” films, “Nip/Tuck” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” his final projects included “The Surfer” opposite Nicholas Cage, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” which starred Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Uzo Aduba, and “The Residence,” according to his IMDB profile.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!