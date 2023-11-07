Jury convicts Florida dentist in 2014 murder-for-hire death of ex-brother-in-law

Charles Adelson paid to have FSU professor Dan Markel shot and killed in his Tallahassee driveway, jurors decided, after about three hours of deliberation. Adelson was found guilty on all counts.

Jury finds man guilty of murder of FSU professor A jury Monday found a Florida dentist guilty in a 2014 murder-for-hire plot in the death of this brother-in-law, a Florida State University law professor. (ilbusca/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A jury Monday found a Florida dentist guilty in a 2014 murder-for-hire plot in the death of this brother-in-law, a Florida State University law professor, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

>> Read more trending news

Charles Adelson paid to have FSU professor Dan Markel shot and killed in his Tallahassee driveway, jurors decided, after about three hours of deliberation. Adelson was found guilty on all counts.

According to The Democrat, Adelson, 47, mouthed the word “no” and slowly put his head down on the defense table after the first verdict -- guilty on first-degree murder – was read.

Prosecutors say Markel’s death came amid a custody battle between him and his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson. Wendi Adelson is Charles Adelson’s sister.

Wendi Adelson, along with her parents, have denied any involvement in the murder.

Markel, then 41, was killed the morning of July 18, 2014, after dropping the two sons he shared with Wendi Adelson off at daycare, going to the gym and pulling into the garage of his home. Markel was shot twice in the head at point-blank range.

He died 14 hours later.

Markel’s family said they found relief from the verdict Monday.

“This has been a really long and terrible ordeal for all of us,” Shelly Markel, Dan Marke’s sister, said. “It’s taken a long toll on our lives. And there’s a real sense of relief today.”

The verdict was the fourth in the case.

Latest trending news:
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!