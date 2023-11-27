Kevin “Geordie” Walker of English rock band Killing Joke, dies at 64

Kevin “Geordie” Walker, who was best known as a member of the English rock band Killing Joke, died this weekend of a stroke, USA Today reported.

>> Read more trending news

Walker, 64, died Sunday, according to Killing Joke’s Instagram account.

“It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6:30am on 26th November 2023 in Prague, Killing Joke’s legendary guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker passed away after suffering a stroke, he was surrounded by family,” the band wrote alongside an image of Walker. “We are devastated. Rest In Peace brother.”

Walker, who joined Killing Joke in the late 1970s, was also a member of industrial music supergroups Murder, Inc. and The Damage Manual, according to All Music.com.

The Guardian reported that, Walker initially responded to an ad that the band’s front man Jaz Coleman had placed in the music press.

“This guy kept calling saying ‘Hi, I’ve never been in a band before, I’ve only ever played in my mum’s bedroom, but I’m the best guitarist ever’,” Coleman later said. “I couldn’t get rid of him … He comes in for a cuppa and spots my fishing rods, so we have a conversation about fishing for six hours. After which he announced that he had nowhere to live so I said he could stay with me. Geordie moved in three weeks before I actually heard him play. When he did it was like a fire from heaven.”

Killing Joke has released 15 albums since the 70s.