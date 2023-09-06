Kourtney Kardashian Barker reveals she had ‘urgent fetal surgery’ Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Kourtney Kardashian Barker revealed Wednesday on Instagram that she had “urgent fetal surgery” days after husband, Travis Barker’s band, Blink-182 postponed multiple tour dates in Europe due to a family matter.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” Kardashian Barker said in an emotional Instagram post.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” she continued.

“Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” Kardashian Barker said, according to CNN.

Barker also replied to Kardashian Barker’s post saying, “God is great.”

Kardashian Barker’s post explained her husband’s announcement last week that some Blink-182 tour dates in Europe were being postponed due to an “urgent family matter,” according to Variety. The shows were reportedly postponed in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin.

The couple announced at a Los Angeles Blink-182 concert over the summer that they were expecting their first child together, Variety reported.

At the end of June, they announced they were expecting a baby boy, KTLA reported. The couple tied the knot in 2022 in a Italy.

Kardashian Barker shares three children - Reign, 8; Mason 13; and Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick, People Magazine reported. Barker shares three children - Landon, 19; Alabama, 17; and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

