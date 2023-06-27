Kylie Jenner officially renames baby son; ‘We just really didn’t feel like it was him’

Kylie Jenner renames son FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kylie Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue /Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Kylie Jenner announced on social media that her son officially has a new name.

Jenner filed court papers last week to have the son she shares with Travis Scott officially renamed 16 months after he was born and given the name Wolf Jacques Webster. Scott’s given name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Jenner, who is part of the Kardashian reality TV family, has renamed her son Aire Webster, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Jenner told fans about a month after her son was born that they would be changing his name, as the original “really didn’t feel like it was him”. This month they made it official.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore, we just really didn’t feel like it was him,” the 25-year-old star said on Instagram. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Jenner, 25, and Scott, 32, welcomed their son on Feb. 2, 2022. The couple also share a daughter, Stormi, 5.

According to Jenner, her son’s name is pronounced “air,” People reported.