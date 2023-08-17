La Doña: Mattel creates Mária Félix Barbie doll to honor Mexican actress

Mattel is honoring a trailblazer of the silver screen with its latest collector Barbie doll.

>> Read more trending news

The company announced that its next doll in the series paying tribute to iconic women will be Mexican actress Mária Félix.

Félix was nicknamed La Doña for her role in 1943′s “Doña Bárbara,” the company said.

In addition to her on-screen persona, Félix pushed for women’s equality and indigenous rights. She also championed the first subway line in Mexico City, according to the toymaker.

The doll’s costume was created by Barbie Signature Lead Designer Carlyle Nuera and includes a long sheer scarf and a train made of black tulle that “lend the design a note of elegant drama,” Mattel said.

The bodice has a black overlay that is draped in the back and is secured in the front with a gold filigree brooch that harkens back to her “La Casa de las Tortugas” or “The House of the Turtles,” Félix’s Mexican villa which had turtles features throughout the home, including mosaic art pieces and tortoise shells used as wall lights.

The doll is available for purchase now and costs about $40. It has no purchase limitations.