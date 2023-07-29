LeBron James posts video of son Bronny James playing piano days after going into cardiac arrest

Bronny James, LeBron James Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James after defeating the the Perry Pumas in the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images, File)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posted a video Saturday just a couple of days since his son, Bronny James, was released from the hospital.

LeBron James posted a video on his Instagram of his son just days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice at the University of Southern California, playing the piano.

“Grand rising!!! God Is Great! Bronny you are amazing!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way,” LeBron James wrote on Instagram.

Bronny James discharged from hospital, resting at home

Bronny James, 18, played a “brief melody” on the piano in front of his family. According to The Associated Press, the video did not indicate where or when the video was taken.

TMZ, according to the AP, posted videos of Bronny James and his family going out to dinner Friday night outside of Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

On Thursday, LeBron James posted on Twitter thanking people for sending their prayers to his family, CNN reported.

“We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great,” LeBron James wrote, according to CNN. “We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

‘Everyone doing great:’ LeBron James breaks silence on his son’s condition

Bronny James was released from the hospital Thursday and will continue to be evaluated in order to try to find the cause of the cardiac arrest he suffered, the AP reported.

James arrived just last month at USC for his freshman year with plans for the team to leave next week for Croatia and Greece on an exhibition tour, ESPN reported. James was ranked No. 20 in ESPN’s 100 for the class of 2023.

