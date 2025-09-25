Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro appear on Kelce brothers’ ‘New Heights’; talk stage names

FILE PHOTO: Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio del Toro pose during the photocall for the movie 'One Battle After Another' at the Monument to the Revolution on September 18, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Eloisa Sanchez/Getty Images)

Do you think Larry would have been as popular as Leonardo?

During an appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, the Oscar-winning actor said that he was supposed to go by a stage name when he started acting.

“I finally got an agent. They said, ‘Your name is too ethnic.’ I go, ‘What do you mean? It’s Leonardo DiCaprio?’ They go, ‘No, too ethnic. They’re never going to hire you. Your new name is Lenny Williams,’” DiCaprio said, according to the “Today” show.

“I said, ‘What is Lenny?’” DiCaprio continued. “I was 12,13. I said, ‘What is Lenny Williams?’ ‘We took your middle name and we made it — now you’re Lenny.’”

Luckily, his father put a stop to it.

“And my dad saw his photo, ripped it up, and he said, ‘Over my dead body,’” DiCaprio said.

Del Toro said he faced a similar situation when he was told to use Benny Del instead of his full name.

Del Toro and DiCaprio appeared on the podcast to promote their new film “One Battle After Another,” TMZ reported.

The football stars tried to “play it cool” but couldn’t when hosting the two A-listers.

Travis Kelce said, “I’m super excited,” adding a few choice expletives.

0 of 38 Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years Here are some memorable photos of actor Leonardo DiCaprio through the years. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 1991-92: Leonardo Dicaprio when He appeared in the 1991-92 season of "Growing Pains" as Luke, a homeless boy who moves in with the Seaver family. (Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 1994: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the Academy Awards on March 21, 1994. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 1996: Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the film premiere of "Romeo and Juliet" on Oct. 27, 1996, in Los Angeles. (Stewart Cook/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 1998: "Titanic" stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet at the Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 18, 1998, in Beverly Hills, California. (Brenda Chase/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 1999: Leonardo Dicaprio stars as New York legend Jim Carroll in "The Basketball Diaries" on April 21, 1999. (John Clifford/New Line Cinema via Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2000: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie "The Beach" on February 2, 2000, in Hollywood, California. (Brenda Chase Online USA Inc. via Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2001: Actor Leonardo Dicaprio at the Concert for New York City to benefit the victims of the World Trade Center disaster at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 20, 2001. (Scott Gries/ImageDirect via Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2002: Actress Cameron Diaz (left) and actor Leonardo Di Caprio (right) pose for photographers during the red carpet arrivals for the official screening of director Martin Scorsese's film "Gangs of New York" at the 55th International Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2002, in Cannes, France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2003: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 60th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 19, 2003, in Beverly Hills, California. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2004: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the UK premiere of "The Aviator" at the Odeon West End on December 19, 2004, in London. (Bruno Vincent/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2005: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for best actor for his role in "The Aviator," arrives with girlfriend Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen at the 77th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 27, 2005, in Hollywood, California. (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2006: Actors Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon attend the Warner Bros. Pictures premiere of "The Departed" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on September 26, 2006, in New York City. (Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2007: Director Martin Scorsese poses with his nominee award in the press room with presenter Leonardo DiCaprio during the 59th annual Directors Guild of America Awards held at Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 3, 2007, in Los Angeles. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2008: Actress Kate Winslet and actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at Paramount Vantage's Los Angeles premiere of "Revolutionary Road" held at Mann Village Theater on December 15, 2008, in Westwood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2009: Actors Leonardo DiCaprio (left) and Kate Winslet arrive at the 66th annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2009, in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2010: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives to premiere of Warner Bros. "Inception" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2011: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the "J. Edgar" opening night gala during AFI FEST 2011 presented by Audi held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on November 3, 2011, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2012: In this handout image provided by Sony, actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx attend the "Django Unchained" party at Summer of Sony 4 Spring Edition held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on April 14, 2012, in Cancun, Mexico. (Matt Dames/Sony via Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2013: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the opening ceremony and "The Great Gatsby" premiere during the 66th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Theatre Lumiere on May 15, 2013, in Cannes, France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2014: Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie attend the UK premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street" at London's Leicester Square on January 9, 2014, in London. (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for Universal Pictures) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2015: Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy arrives at the premiere of 20th Century Fox and Regency Enterprises' "The Revenant" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 16, 2015, in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2016: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, winner of best actor for "The Revenant," poses in the press room during the 88th annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 28, 2016, in Hollywood, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2017: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (left) and actress Emma Stone, winner of Best Actress for "La La Land," pose backstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2018: Robert DeNiro, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Presented by Chanel: A Tribute to Martin Scorsese on November 19, 2018, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2019: Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the screening of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019, in Cannes, France. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2020: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Margaret Qualley, Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, Julia Butters and Leonardo DiCaprio pose in the press room with award for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2021: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on December 5, 2021, in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2023: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Better World Fund For Climate Gala" during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Carlton Hotel on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2023: Leonardo DiCaprio attends Robbie Robertson: A Celebration of His Life And Music at The Village Studios on November 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images) (Jerod Harris/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2025: Leonardo DiCaprio is seen onstage during the opening ceremony at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais de Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Photos: Leonardo DiCaprio through the years 2025: Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio del Toro pose during the photocall for the movie 'One Battle After Another' at the Monument to the Revolution on September 18, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Eloisa Sanchez/Getty Images) (Eloisa Sanchez/Getty Images)

