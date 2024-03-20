‘Little rascals’ accused of robbing Houston bank in custody, FBI says

"Little rascals" caught: File photo. Three juveniles, ages 11, 12 and 16, are accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in a Houston suburb last week. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

HOUSTON — A trio of juveniles, dubbed the “little rascals” by authorities, were in custody on Tuesday after allegedly robbing a Houston bank last week.

According to FBI Houston, the three suspects -- ages 11, 12 and 16 -- allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank in the Houston suburb of Greenspoint, KTRK-TV reported. The robbery took place on Feb. 14 at about 3 p.m. CDT along the North Freeway area, according to KPRC-TV.

It was unclear how much cash the trio allegedly stole, or whether they had any weapons, KRIV-TV reported. The suspects left the bank on foot, according to the Houston Chronicle.

#BREAKING All three bank robbery suspects known as the 'little rascals' are in custody.

They are 11, 12, and 16 year-old boys charged locally with robbery by threat. Because they are juveniles, their names and no additional details will be released. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/n10Zm1vcuo — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) March 19, 2024

According to FBI Houston, the boys will be charged with robbery by threat, according to KHOU-TV.

“They approached a teller and demanded money,” Connor Hagan, a spokesperson with FBI Houston, told KPRC. “Anecdotally, it’s the youngest robbery crew I’ve seen based on all the pictures we’ve put out.”

Because the suspects are juveniles, the FBI said their names and additional details will not be released, KTRK reported.

