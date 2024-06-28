Longtime employee found dead inside chemical tank

A man has died after he was found in a chemical tank in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Tuesday.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A man has died after he was found in a chemical tank in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Tuesday.

Elizabethtown Police Department said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday that an employee Franklin Logsdon, 59, was missing, according to WLKY.

Logsdon had worked for Metalsa and on Tuesday never clocked out from his shift, according to the news outlet.

When officers arrived, they found his tools and other personal belongings where he was last seen working, according to WAVE.

The factory was searched and eventually the chemical tank was drained. They found Logsdon inside, according to the news station. Officials say that there was no foul play and that his death was a “tragic accident.” His death remains under investigation. It’s not clear yet how he ended up in the chemical tank.


