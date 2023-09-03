Man accused of letting his 10-year-old son drive pickup truck on freeway

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man is in custody for reportedly letting his 10-year-old son drive a pickup truck on a busy freeway in Scottsdale, Arizona.

>> Read more trending news

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m., according to KTVK. The Arizona Department of Public Safety was called after someone reported seeing a boy driving a red pickup truck on the Loop 101.

The caller told dispatchers that the truck seemed to be swerving and speeding all over the area, the news outlet reported.

Troopers said, according to The Associated Press that the boy led them on a brief pursuit before being pulled over.

The boy’s father was in the passenger seat, DPS said, according to the AP.

The father was identified by KTVK as Alvaro Ovando Alvarez, 49. He was arrested on suspicion of endangerment, unlawfully permitting a minor to drive and having an open alcohol container in the vehicle, the AP reported.

DPS said that the child is not facing any charges, KTVK reported.