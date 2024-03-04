Man arrested after police find him with 12-year-old girl who had been missing for 8 days

Man arrested with missing 12-year-old Sirterryon Preston was arrested in Columbus, Texas, in the company of a missing Missouri City 12-year-old.

Police in Texas have arrested a 27-year-old man suspected in the disappearance of a 12-year-old Houston girl who was missing for eight days before she was found safe.

Sirterryon Preston of Houston was charged with evading authorities after he attempted to flee from officers on Friday, according to the Columbus (Texas) Police Department.

Police learned that the girl was in Columbus around midday Friday, The Associated Press reported.

Columbus, about 94 miles west of Houston.

The Houston Police Department issued the alert notifying the public about the missing girl after she was last seen on video doorbell footage on Feb. 22 getting into a pickup truck near her home around 2 a.m., according to KHOU.

Preston is being held in the Colorado (Texas) County jail with additional charges possible, pending an investigation by the FBI, the AP reported.

