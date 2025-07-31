Man attacks Virginia city councilman, sets him on fire with gasoline

J. Lee Vogler, left, a Danville city councilman, was set on fire. Police arrested Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, right.
Attack in Virginia: J. Lee Vogler, left, a Danville city councilman, was attacked on Wednesday. Police arrested Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, right. (Danville City Council; Danville Police Department)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DANVILLE, Va. — A city councilman in southwestern Virginia was seriously injured on Wednesday when a man entered his workplace, poured gasoline on him and then set him on fire, authorities said.

J. Lee Vogler, 38, who has been a member of the Danville City Council since 2012, was attacked in his office at Showcase Magazine at about 11:30 a.m. ET.

Police said that the alleged assailant, Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, confronted Vogler, doused him with a flammable liquid before chasing him outside and setting him on fire.

Hayes was arrested at the scene. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

Showcase Magazine owner and publisher Andrew Brooks posted a video on social media. He said that Vogler, who is a salesperson at the magazine, was at the publication’s office when a man forced his way inside.

“Lee attempted to flee, ran to the front of the building,” Brooks said in the video. “The individual followed him and set him on fire.”

“There is no justification for lashing out,” Brooks added. “This type of act of senseless violence needs to stop.”

According to police, the attack was not related to Volger’s position on the city council.

“Based on the investigation at the time of this release, the victim and the suspect are known to each other and the attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on (the) Danville City Council or any other political affiliation,” police said.

Vogler was taken by a medical helicopter to a burn unit.

“Today, our community was shaken by an unthinkable act of violence against Councilman Lee Vogler —our colleague, our friend, and someone we care about deeply. Lee is a member of our City Council family. And today, that family is hurting," Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said in a statement. “Our prayers are with Lee and his loved ones. We are grateful to our first responders and law enforcement for their swift action.”

“Our prayers go out to Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler who was violently attacked at his workplace earlier today,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin said in a statement. “We pray for a swift recovery Lee and for peace to be on the entire Danville community.”

Showcase Magazine is a monthly publication that covers events in southwest Virginia and North Carolina.

Hayes is being held without bond in the Danville City Jail.

