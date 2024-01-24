Man dies after eating mislabeled cookie, officials say

Florentine Cookies Officials announced the recall of Florentine Cookies sold at a pair of Stew Leonard's grocery stores on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, after determining that they were sold with undeclared peanuts. (Connecticut Department of Public Health)

Cookies sold at a pair of grocery stores in Connecticut have been recalled after officials said they were sold with undeclared peanuts in their ingredients, possibly leading to the death of a New York resident in his 20s.

>> Read more trending news

The recall includes Florentine Cookies sold between Nov. 6, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2023, at Stew Leonard’s grocery stores in Danbury and Newington. Officials said the cookies, which were seasonal, had a best-by date of Jan. 5, 2024.

Consumers who have nut allergies were advised to immediately throw out the cookies or return them. Officials also urged people to seek medical attention if needed.

Authorities are investigating at least one death that “may be associated with the mislabeled product,” according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health. A man, whose name has not been released, died after eating the cookies at a party, WABC-TV reported.

Bryan Cafferelli, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division, called the incident “a heartbreaking tragedy that should never have happened.” He said authorities are working with federal officials and authorities in New York and New Jersey “to determine how this error happened and prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in the future.”

“Correct labeling so that people who have food allergies can appropriately protect themselves is of utmost importance,” Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani added in a statement. “I cannot stress enough the importance of food allergy awareness so that an avoidable tragedy like this doesn’t happen again.”

The cookies were produced by wholesaler Cookies United and labeled with the Stew Leonard’s brand name, according to health officials. Cookies United said they notified Stew Leonard’s in July 2023 that their Florentine Cookies contained peanuts.

“This product is sold under the Stew Leonard’s brand and repackaged at their facilities,” the company said Tuesday in a statement. “The incorrect label was created by, and applied to, their product by Stew Leonard’s.”

Cookies United said it is “fully cooperating with authorities.”

“This is a tragedy that should have never happened and our sympathy is with the family of this Stew Leonard’s customer,” the company said.

All items baked by Cookies United have been removed from Stew Leonard’s stores in Connecticut “out of an abundance of caution,” health officials said.

Authorities continue to investigate.

© 2024 Cox Media Group