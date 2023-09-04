Man facing charges after 1-year-old dies from drug overdose

Accused: Roderick Begay is facing several charges in connection to the death of a 1-year-old boy. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SURPRISE, Ariz. — An Arizona man is facing multiple charges in connection to the death of a 1-year-old boy who had narcotics in his system, authorities said.

Roderick Begay, 37, of Surprise, was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of assault, one count of homicide, one count of crimes against children and one count of weapons and explosives, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Surprise Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the city at about 8 a.m. MST, KNPX-TV reported. Police officers and first responders from the Surprise Fire-Medical Department immediately began performing life-saving measures on the unresponsive child, according to the television station.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where staff members discovered he had a narcotic in his system, KTVK reported.

Despite efforts to revive the child, he died Sunday at about 2 p.m. MST, according to the television station. It was unclear what the relationship was between Begay and the child.

Police later arrested Begay after detectives discovered drugs were present in the child’s home, KTAR-TV reported. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail, online records show.

An investigation is ongoing.

