Man fatally shot outside Waffle House

Shooting: One man was killed in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Birmingham, Alabama, early Sunday. (Jason Davis/Getty Images )

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man who allegedly threatened to kill patrons near a Waffle House in Alabama fatally shot one customer who challenged the gunman outside the restaurant early Sunday, authorities said.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Lt. Joni Money, the shooting took place in the parking lot outside the restaurant at about 1:30 a.m. CST, AL.com reported.

Before deputies arrived at the scene in the 2200 block of Center Point Parkway, a 26-year-old man making threats was confronted by another 26-year-old man, according to WVTM-TV reported.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, AL.com reported.

The alleged gunman left the scene, according to the news outlet.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.