Man retrieving package finds 2 babies left in ditch after car stolen

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who left his home to get a package found two baby girls strapped in their car seats sitting in a ditch.

The temperatures were below freezing at the time when Robert Deane found them near his Indianapolis home, the Indy Star reported.

A car had been reported stolen with two baby girls inside at around 11 a.m., WHAS reported. The car was taken from an area about four miles from Deane’s home

It is not known how long the girls aged 4 and 5 months, were outside in the ditch, the newspaper reported.

Police also haven’t said if the children were left in the car unattended before it was stolen, how it was taken or who took it.

One thing the police said was that Deane did the right thing.

“He did what any good person would do,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer William Young said, according to the newspaper. “He got those infants to shelter. This is an outcome that we wanted. I can’t thank that good Samaritan enough. We don’t have a suspect in custody, but that will be our next priority is figuring out who is responsible for this particular incident.”

The car was found not far from where the girls were left, WTHR reported.

The girls were reunited with their parents after Deane took them inside his home to keep them warm, WISH reported.





