Man sentenced to 110 years killing woman, her granddaughter outside automotive factory A man was sentenced to over 100 years in prison after he shot and killed a grandmother and her granddaughter in 2021 in Frankfort, Indiana. (JasonDoiy/Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A man was sentenced to over 100 years in prison after he shot and killed a grandmother and her granddaughter in 2021 in Frankfort, Indiana.

Gary Ferrell II, 28, was sentenced Thursday to 110 years in prison, according to WISH-TV.

The shooting happened on Aug. 18, 2021 at the NHK Seating of America plant in Frankfort, according to the news outlet. That plant is the company’s one of two plants that recently opened at the time. The plant designs and makes vehicle seating and also operates a production facility for the Subaru plant located in Lafayette.

Promise Mays, 21, and Pamela Sledd, 62, were about to start their shift when a fellow employee, Ferrell, shot and killed them outside the plant, The Associated Press. He was later arrested after crashing his car by a construction zone in the area.

In the sentencing document, the judge wrote that he found the murders to be “brutal and heinous,” according to WISH-TV. He also mentioned that the two women had to watch “the other being shot.”

He “acted out an entitlement to control and possess Promise Mays, whether in life or in death, even though she had demonstrated only kindness for the many people whom she encountered in her short and precious life,” the judge added, according to the news outlet.

The judge reportedly revealed that Ferrell had planned to kill himself after the shootings, WISH-TV reported.

Ferrell avoided a possible death penalty when he pleaded guilty in April to two counts of murder, the AP reported.