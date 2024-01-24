Man shoots wife, then himself at assisted living facility, police say

Fatal shooting: File photo. A 76-year-old man visiting his wife at an assisted living center fatally shot her before taking his own life, police said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man fatally shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself while visiting her at an assisted living center in west-central Florida, authorities said.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Thomas Dowler, 81, fatally shot his wife, Susan Dowler, 76, on Tuesday while visiting her at Addington Place in St. Petersburg, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Police said that an employee at the assisted living facility, located at 4600 54th Ave. S., discovered the couple shot to death at about 10:06 a.m. EST while conducting a routine check, according to WTVT.

St. Petersburg police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez told the Times that Thomas Dowler arrived at the facility shortly after 9 a.m. EST.

Police did not provide any additional information.

An investigation is ongoing, WTSP-TV reported.

