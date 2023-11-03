Matthew Perry Foundation set up to help those struggling with addiction

Matthew Perry PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 13: Actor Matthew Perry of the television show 'The Kennedys - After Camelot' speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

A foundation has been established in honor of the late actor Matthew Perry that will be accepting donations to help people who have been dealing with addiction.

Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom “Friends” from 1994 to 2004, died on Oct. 28 from an apparent drowning. He was 54.

Perry battled alcohol and drug addiction for decades and, according to People, he planned to create a foundation to support others going through similar situations.

On Friday, the website for The Matthew Perry Foundation went live, the magazine reported.

The organization is sponsored and will be maintained by the National Philanthropic Trust, according to CNN.

“The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” according to the foundation.

In a news release obtained Friday by Variety, foundation officials highlighted that Perry hoped to be remembered as a person who helped others struggling with addiction.

“When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned,” Perry, according to the foundation. “And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

More information about the foundation and how you can donate can be found on its website.