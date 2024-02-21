Mega Millions: Here are the numbers from Tuesday’s drawing for $493 million

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The numbers were drawn for the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night as the grand prize inched closer to the half-billion mark.

The numbers drawn for Tuesday’s grand prize of $493 million were 5-45-55-58-68 and the Megaball was 7. The Megaplier was 2X.

If someone matches all of the numbers on Tuesday, they have the option to take the lump cash sum with one immediate payment or take 30 annuity payments over 30 years.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?

The lump-sum amount currently stands at $231.1 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EST on Tuesdays and Fridays.

