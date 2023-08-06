Michigan casino employee accused of stealing $700K

Accused: Danika Young is accused of taking $700,000 from a Michigan casino. (Van Buren County government)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An employee at a Michigan casino is accused of stealing $700,000 from the facility, authorities said.

Danika Nicole Young, 38, was arrested on Aug. 2 and charged with embezzlement by an employee of $100,000 or more, according to Van Buren County online booking and court records.

According to investigators, Young allegedly took the money from the Four Winds Hartford Casino on July 30, WOOD-TV reported. She was later found in Gary, Indiana, but the money is still missing, according to the television station.

“I’m very sorry for what happened. This is my first charge, sir,” Young told a judge at her arraignment, WOOD reported.

According to court records, Young was the supervisor of the cash cage at the casino.

“She has millions of dollars (that she is responsible for),” an investigator testified at a probable cause hearing, the television station reported.

Young told investigators that received telephone a call from a number that she did not recognize, telling her to bring the money to Indiana, WOOD reported.

“She counted out $700,000 and put it in a bag and walked out of the casino,” the investigator testified.

Police said Young met someone in Gary and gave them the money, according to WOOD. It was unclear who the other person was, or whether police know who he is.

Young was arrested in Indiana and extradited to Michigan, according to the television station.

She will appear at a probable cause hearing on Wednesday, online court records show. Bail has been set t $1 million.

If convicted, Young could face a prison term of up to 20 years, WOOD reported.

