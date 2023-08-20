Milwaukee shooting: 9 people injured during large gathering

Milwaukee shooting: Nine people were injured when shots rang out during a gathering in Milwaukee. (Milwaukee Police Department)

MILWAUKEE — Nine people were injured in a shooting late Saturday in Milwaukee, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, six males and three females were injured at the shooting, which took place during a large gathering on Burnham Street, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The ages of the victims ranged from 16 to 42 years old, according to the newspaper. All of the victims are expected to survive.

Nine injured in overnight shooting in Milwaukee https://t.co/eljxHDDWfe — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) August 20, 2023

Police said the shooting occurred at about 11:43 p.m. CDT on Saturday, WTMJ-TV reported.

Tania Gould, who lives close to the site of the shooting, said several guns were visible during the shooting.

“I heard gunshots, and my dog started barking,” Gould told WISN-TV. “One pulled out a gun, and then a bunch of them pulled out a gun.”

Police told WTMJ that they were seeking “unknown suspects.”

There have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.

“People don’t deserve that. You suck,” a man named Jimmy, who did not give his last name, told WITI-TV. “Do something better with your life. You don’t belong around here.”

Saturday’s shooting continued a violent weekend in Milwaukee, as two people were killed and 14 others were wounded in separate shootings early Saturday, the Journal Sentinel reported.

A 21-year-old man was killed in the first shooting on North Water Street, and a 17-year-old girl was killed and another teen was injured, according to the newspaper.

The teen was the 17th juvenile to die by shooting in Milwaukee this year, the Journal Sentinel reported.