Missing man found dead in a well in Massachusetts

Missing man found: Keith McKechnie was found dead in a well in Massachusetts. (Norfolk District Attorney's Office/Norfolk District Attorney's Office)

AVON, Mass. — A man who has been missing since September was found inside a well deceased on Saturday in Avon, Massachusetts, officials say.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s Office and the Avon Police confirmed Saturday that the remains of Keith McKechnie were recovered. The remains were found by a relative.

McKechnie was reportedly found inside of a well in Avon, WFXT reported.

The DA’s office said there were no obvious signs of trauma, according to the news outlet.

“Our thoughts are very much with the McKechnie family tonight,” District Attorney Morrissey said Saturday evening in a statement on Facebook. “This is a very sad result.”

Avon Police Department on Wednesday posted on Facebook that they were searching for McKechnie, 45, WFXT reported. He went missing a few months ago on Sept. 7.

McKechnie’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, the news outlet reported.