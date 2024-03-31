‘Moonshine bill’: New law in West Virginia makes it legal to distill alcohol at home

Home still: File photo. Beginning June 7, West Virginians will be legally allowed to distill alcoholic beverages at home. (Dziggyfoto/iStock )

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginians of legal drinking age will not have to go far to get a drink anymore.

Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill that will allow residents to begin distilling their own spirits from home on a limited basis, WBOY-TV reported. The new law goes into effect on June 7.

House Bill 4793 was originally dubbed the “moonshine bill,” according to NPR. The measure allows one person 21 years or older to distill up to five gallons of alcoholic liquor at their home for “personal or family use,” WBOY reported.

A household with two or more people can distill up to 10 gallons annually, according to the television station.

The one caveat is that while it is legal to distill the spirits, it is still illegal to sell it.

Delegate Doug Smith sponsored the bill, according to NPR. He said home distilling of spirits would help boost economic development in West Virginia and embrace the state’s Appalachian history and heritage.

The bill originally passed the House of Delegates by a 49-48 in January with two delegates absent, The Dominion Post reported.

“I’m always proud, you know, of our heritage,” Justice said before signing the bill on Thursday. “I’m not proud of illegal heritage.”

