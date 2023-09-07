Naomi Osaka announces she will return to tennis in 2024

Returning to competition FILE PHOTO: Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand in the Singles first round match against Daria Saville of Australia during day two of Toray Pan Pacific Open at Ariake Coliseum on September 20, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. She said she will be competing once again next year. (Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka is returning to tennis, but not until next year.

The former No. 1 announced during an interview with ESPN that she will be returning to pro tennis. She expects to compete in January’s Australian Open, the same tournament that she had withdrawn from this year because of her pregnancy.

Osaka gave birth to her daughter, Shai, with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, in July, CNN and ESPN reported.

Both media outlets said that she will have a busy schedule in 2024.

The four-time major champion told ESPN, “It’s definitely way more tournaments than I used to play.”

Osaka, who represents Japan, said she plans on playing more next year because she isn’t sure how well she will do when she returns and wants to make sure she gets enough court time.

“At least I’m going to set myself up for a very good end of the year.”

Osaka was at the U.S. Open this week to speak about mental health and sports. She appeared with former Olympian Michael Phelps and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. Both Osaka and Phelps discussed “their personal mental health journeys,” according to the U.S. Open.

Our 2x champ Naomi Osaka is back in the house! 🏠 pic.twitter.com/RF4egwONx8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2023

Osaka has had issues with mental health, most notably when she was emotional during a mandatory news conference at Roland Garros in 2021, CNN reported.

She dropped out of the French Open that same year, saying that she had “suffered long bouts of depression” after winning her first major championship in 2018, CNN reported.