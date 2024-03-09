Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Benjamin Millepied and Actress Natalie Portman attend the 2019 LA Dance Project Gala, Cocktail Hour Hosted by Dom Pérignon at Hauser & Wirth on October 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied: Benjamin Millepied and Actress Natalie Portman attend the 2019 LA Dance Project Gala, Cocktail Hour Hosted by Dom Pérignon at Hauser & Wirth on Oct. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied finalized their divorce last month.

>> Read more trending news

The divorce was finalized in France, according to People magazine. France is where they live.

A representative for the actress confirmed the news of the divorce to People. Portman, 42, was the one who reportedly filed for divorce from Millepied, 46, around eight months ago.

Portman and Millepied met on the set of “Black Swan,” according to Variety. Millepied was the choreographer for “Black Swan,” The Associated Press reported. Portman won an Oscar for best actress for her role in the film in 2010.

The former couple married in California in August 2012. They have two children together. Aleph, 12, and Amalia 7, Variety reported.

Most recently, Portman was in the film “May December,” the AP reported. She is currently shooting a new film by Guy Ritchie called “Fountain of Youth,” People reported.

Millepied made his directional debut with the film called “Carmen” which starred Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera, according to the AP.

Image 1 of 23
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Natalie Portman at the SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of "May December" at SiriusXM Studios on January 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Natalie Portman through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Natalie Portman at the SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of "May December" at SiriusXM Studios on January 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!