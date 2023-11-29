National Christmas Tree toppled by strong winds near White House

National Christmas Tree toppled FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse on November 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. This year's tree was toppled by winds on Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Gusty winds knocked over the National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Washington Post.

The tree went down a little more than 48 hours before the annual lighting ceremony, the National Park Service said. Winds at the time were forecast to blow up to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

“As the saying goes, ‘the show must go on’ and the NPS and our event partners are looking at all possibilities to ensure a successful event this year,” the park service said after the tree toppled over.

The National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. was blown over Tuesday by a gust of wind. The tree was eventually lifted back up by a crane. It should be ready for the annual lighting ceremony on Thursday according to the National Park Service. pic.twitter.com/dhIXdOJwKW — The Associated Press (@AP) November 29, 2023

According to WUSA, a crane was moved into place Tuesday afternoon to try and lift the already-decorated tree. By 6 p.m., the tree was upright again.

The tree that was knocked over was a replacement of the original National Christmas Tree. The first tree developed a fungal disease and had to be replaced.

The current tree is a 40-foot Norway spruce from Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony tradition began on Christmas Eve in 1923.