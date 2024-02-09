National Pizza Day 2024: Deals and freebies on pies from Pizza Hut, Domino’s, others

2024 National Pizza Day FILE PHOTO: If you are a pizza fan, you’ll be able to find a deal Friday on your favorite pie. \ (MPKphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

What could be better than National Pizza Day landing on a Friday?

National Pizza Day celebrates the dish that has fueled many a college student and seen many a Super Bowl Sunday party.

If you are a pizza fan, you’ll likely be able to find a deal Friday on your favorite pie. Below, you can check out the deals some pizza places are offering.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Offers are both dine-in only and app/rewards program only and cannot be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

2024 National Pizza Day deals

