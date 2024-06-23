Nick Hogan, son of pro wrestling legend, gets year of probation after pleading guilty to DUI

Guilty plea: Nick Hogan, the son of pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, was arrested on a DUI charge in November. He pleaded guilty on Friday and was sentenced to 12 months of probation. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Nick Hogan, the son of professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, was sentenced to a year of probation on Friday after he pleaded guilty in a Florida court to a drunken driving charge from November.

Nick Hogan, 33, whose legal name is Nicholas Allan Bollea, apologized to the Clearwater Police Department and the court for his actions before entering his guilty plea, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Bollea can request an early release from probation after six months, according to the newspaper. He will be placed on a continuous alcohol monitoring system for the first 120 days of his sentence, the newspaper reported. He will also have to pay more than $1,000 in fines, according to WFLA-TV.

“I’m very sorry for all of this going on,” Bollea told the court Friday. “I never wanted to be in this position again.”

According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Nick Hogan was charged with driving under the influence (refusal), which is a first-degree misdemeanor.

An arrest affidavit stated that at about 1:18 a.m. EST on Nov. 18, 2023, officers conducting a traffic stop on Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater observed a Dodge Ram that was approaching them in a separate lane, WFLA reported.

An officer used his flashlight to signal to Bollea that he must slow down and move to another lane, but police said that he did not comply, which was a violation of the state’s “Move Over” law, according to the television station.

The Clearwater Police Department said another officer detected that the vehicle was traveling at 51 mph in a 40-mph zone on his in-car radar, according to WFLA.

An officer stated in the arrest affidavit that Bollea’s breath had a “strong odor” of alcohol, the Times reported.

Police said that Bollea refused a breath test but “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests, according to the newspaper.

When Bollea was 17 in 2007, he was involved in a crash that left a passenger in his vehicle, John Graziano, with severe brain damage, the Times reported.

At the time, police said that Bollea was racing when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree, according to the newspaper.

Bollea pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving in May 2008 and received an eight-month sentence in jail and five years of probation, WFLA reported.

