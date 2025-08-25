No winner: Powerball jackpot now at $750M

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

No one was lucky enough to pick all of the correct lottery numbers for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, so it has rolled over and is worth an estimated $750 million.

Saturday’s numbers were 11-14-34-47-51 with Powerball 18. It was a 2x Power Play.

Despite no one winning the whole jackpot over the weekend, there was one person from South Dakota who won $2 million by matching five numbers and having the Power Play option. Two people — one in Maine and one in New York — won $1 million for matching five numbers, according to Powerball officials.

While the annuity payout for Monday’s drawing is $750 million, the cash value is worth an estimated $338.6 million.

The next Powerball drawing, which is the 10th largest in the game’s history, is Monday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.

