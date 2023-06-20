Not an alien? NASA spacecraft captures green light from Jupiter

Green light A green light was captured on a photo taken during the Juno mission. (NASA)

What caused a green light to shine in a middle of a storm on Jupiter?

>> Read more trending news

While you may think an alien invasion could be upon us, NASA said it probably was just lightning.

USA Today reported that unlike on Earth where lightning happens closer to the equator in clouds with water in them, lightning produced on Jupiter is closer to the poles, and happens in clouds that have a mix of ammonia and water.

The photo was captured during the Juno mission on Dec. 30, 2020 when the spacecraft was 19,900 miles above the planet, CBS News reported. The image was released last week.

Juno began more than 10 years ago in August 2011, finally arriving at Jupiter five years later in July 2016, USA Today reported. Its mission will go to either September 2025 or until the spacecraft no longer functions.