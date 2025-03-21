NTSB warns of dangerous bridges as part of Key Bridge investigation

FILE PHOTO: Salvage efforts continue as workers make preparations to remove the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge from the container ship Dali weeks after the catastrophic collapse. The NTSB has issued a list of vulnerable bridges in the U.S. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The National Transportation Safety Board says dozens of bridges are vulnerable to collapse, a determination it made as it investigated what led to the failure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore last year.

The NTSB said that nearly 70 bridges should be assessed to prevent a catastrophe like the one that happened when a container ship hit a pier, bringing the highway crashing down.

A similar assessment could have prevented the deadly collapse, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said.

If the Maryland Transportation Authority had done an assessment the agency “would have known the risk and could have taken action to safeguard the Key Bridge,” she said, adding, that “the collapse could have been prevented,"

Homendy said that the NTSB could not conduct an assessment of the bridge because the state authority could not provide the date.

“We asked them for that data,” Homendy said. “They didn’t have it. We had to develop that data ourselves, with the help of our federal partners at the Federal Highway Administration.”

The MDTA blamed the container ship, the Dali, for the collapse, calling it gross negligence of the owners and operators of the ship.

“Over the past 50 years, hundreds of thousands of vessels transited under the Key Bridge without incident. The Key Bridge, like other bridges in America, was approved and permitted by the federal government and in compliance with those permits,” the MDTA said.

The NTSB said that 68 other bridges in 19 states could be vulnerable to such an incident since they were built before the 1994 regulation that required assessments of new bridges.

Here is the list of bridges that the NTSB said are vulnerable:

California:

Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Carquinez Bridge

Benicia-Martinez Bridge

Antioch Bridge

San Mateo-Hayward Bridge

Coronado Bridge

Golden Gate Bridge

Delaware

Summit Bridge

Saint Georges Bridge

Reedy Point Bridge

Florida

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Napoleon Bonaparte Broward Bridge (Dames Point Bridge)

Georgia

Talmadge Bridge

Illinois

Chicago Skyway Calumet River Bridge

Louisiana

Huey P. Long Bridge

Greater New Orleans Bridge

Israel LaFleur Bridge

Crescent City Connection Bridge

Hale Boggs (Luling) Bridge

Horace Wilkinson Bridge

Gramercy (Veterans Memorial) Bridge

Sunshine Bridge

Maryland

William Preston Lane Jr. (Bay) Bridge (eastbound)

William Preston Lane Jr. (Bay) Bridge (westbound)

Chesapeake City Bridge

Massachusetts

Tobin Bridge (southbound upper)

Tobin Bridge (northbound lower)

Bourne Bridge

Sagamore Bridge

Michigan

Mackinac Bridge

New Hampshire

Memorial Bridge

New Jersey

Commodore Barry Bridge

Vincent R. Casciano (Newark Bay) Bridge

New York

Brooklyn Bridge

Manhattan Bridge

Williamsburg Bridge

Newburgh-Beacon Bridge (eastbound)

Newburgh-Beacon Bridge (westbound)

Rip Van Winkle Bridge

Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge

George Washington Bridge

Outerbridge Crossing Bridge

Seaway International Bridge

Thousand Islands Bridge

Verrazano Narrows Bridge (eastbound)

Verrazano Narrows Bridge (westbound)

Ohio

CUY-00490-0010 (I-490) Bridge

CUY-00002-1441 (Main Avenue) Bridge

CUY-00006-1456 (Detroit Avenue) Bridge

CUY-00010-1613 (Carnegie Avenue) Bridge

LUC-01W02-0002 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial) Bridge

LUC-00002-1862 (Anthony Wayne) Bridge

Oregon

Astoria-Megler Bridge

St. Johns Bridge

Pennsylvania

Walt Whitman Bridge

Benjamin Franklin Bridge

Betsy Ross Bridge

Delaware River Turnpike Bridge

Texas

Buffalo Bayou Toll Bridge

GulfGate Bridge

Hartman Bridge (eastbound)

Hartman Bridge (westbound)

Rainbow Bridge

Sidney Sherman Bridge

Veterans Memorial Bridge

Washington

Lewis and Clark Bridge

Wisconsin

Leo Frigo Bridge

"The NTSB is recommending that these 30 bridge owners evaluate whether the bridges are above the AASHTO acceptable level of risk. The NTSB recommended that bridge owners develop and implement a comprehensive risk reduction plan, if the calculations indicate a bridge has a risk level above the AASHTO threshold," the agency wrote.

The NTSB’s final report into the Key Bridge collapse will be released in the fall.

