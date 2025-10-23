NYPD officers save choking baby who was wearing police pajamas

A 10-month-old baby was saved from choking thanks to the quick response from NYPD officers.

NEW YORK — Two rookie police officers in New York City acted quickly to save a 10-month-old baby who was choking. In an appropriate coincidence, the child was wearing pajamas that sported police cars and fire engines.

Asia Rodriguez and Brandon Laboy are first-time parents, who live in the Corona neighborhood in the borough of Queens.

At about 4:40 p.m. ET on Oct. 10, Rodriguez was watching the baby monitor when she noticed that her son, Makai, had vomited and was choking.

She immediately ran to the child while calling 911.

“He’s my life and I’m going to make sure every second counts and make sure I save him,” Rodriguez told WABC.

The boy was not breathing when two officers from the 115 Precinct arrived.

One of the officers took the baby, dressed in police pajamas, and patted his back. That dislodged an obstruction.

Parents grateful after NYPD officers save their choking infant son who stopped breathing: Exclusive https://t.co/OI5pzwwD7e pic.twitter.com/jEVzH0VgvQ — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 22, 2025

All New York police officers are required to be certified in first aid and CPR, and it paid off. Both officers have less than two years of experience on the police force, but the parents said they acted like seasoned veterans.

The parents finally saw the police camera video of the incident on Tuesday. Rodriguez said she was even more grateful for the officers’ quick response.

“Oh, I would thank them. I would hug them,” she told WABC. “I would not let them go.”

“It’s just incredible with the right training and what they’re doing, they saved his life,” Laboy told the television station. “In those moments, you can’t understate how good the training that they had is. So, it’s an awesome thing to see.”

