Officials: Family of 4, including solider, found dead at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. — A soldier along with three family members were found dead at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday, the U.S. Army said.

According to the statement from Fort Stewart officials obtained by The Associated Press, the bodies of a soldier, her husband and their two children were found Wednesday afternoon.

The bodies were found after a welfare check was made to the soldier’s unit, WSB-TV reported.

“Their identities will not be released at this time due to next of kin notification and privacy,” base officials said, according to the news station.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the deaths. According to WSB-TV, the four were pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Thomas Hamilton said “The individuals associated with this incident have been identified..” According to the AP, he did not say if any suspects were being sought or are in custody.

Officials said that the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community at the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, according to WSB-TV.

Fort Stewart is located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, according to the AP. It is the home to the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.