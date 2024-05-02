Officials say police shot, killed armed student outside Wisconsin middle school

Officials say police shot, killed armed student outside Wisconsin middle school (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — Authorities in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin say that an armed student was shot and killed by police Wednesday before making it into the middle school.

In a news conference Wednesday evening, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said that no one inside the school was injured, according to The Associated Press.

“This incident took place outdoors. The subject in this case never gained entry,” Kaul said. The armed student was described as a boy, the AP reported.

Kaul also said that the Wisconsin Department of Justice would be handling the ongoing investigation into the shooting, the AP reported.

Earlier, officials said that an active shooter was “neutralized” outside Mount Horeb Area School District’s middle school, according to the AP.

“Every day our kids, educators, and staff go to school and hope a day like this will never come. Having visited the district two months ago today, my heart breaks for the school, the district and the entire Mount Horeb community,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said earlier in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Mount Horeb Area School District began to put a full lockdown into place just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to WISN.

“Due to safety precautions taken by our schools, the shooter was never able to enter the building,” Village President Ryan Czyzewski said in a statement obtained by the news outlet. “To our students, teachers and staff, their families, and the community, we extend our arms in comfort and support following this deeply distressing event.”

The name of the armed student or motive has not been released.

