Officials say second zombie deer found Oklahoma since first week of June

WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. — A second case of zombie deer or chronic wasting disease was found in Oklahoma since the beginning of June, officials say.

In a news release, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirmed that a second white-tailed deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in the state. The deer was found about 15 miles east of Woodward after a resident in the area reported that the deer was acting abnormally.

The first case was reported and confirmed the first week of June in Texas County, Oklahoma, according to KFOR.

Chronic wasting disease affects deer, elk, reindeer, moose, and sika deer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of chronic wasting disease include drastic weight loss, stumbling, listlessness, and other neurological symptoms, the CDC reported. It is also considered deadly to animals. There are no treatments or vaccines available.

“We will be working through our response plan implementing surveillance efforts and steps to monitor and slow the potential spread of this disease. Our ultimate goal is to ensure healthy and well-managed deer with as little impact to either the resource or our constituents as possible,” said Jerry Shaw, Wildlife Programs Supervisor with ODWC, in the news release.

ODWC said that transmission of chronic wasting disease has not been documented between animals to people or to livestock.