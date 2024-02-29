Oldest son of US Rep. Lauren Boebert accused in string of vehicle break-ins

Lauren Boebert: The oldest son of the Republican House member from Colorado was arrested on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The oldest son of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was arrested Tuesday on charges related to a “string of vehicle trespasses and property thefts,” according to police in western Colorado.

According to a Facebook post from the Rifle Police Department, Tyler Jay Boebert, 18, was arrested and charged with four felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents involving multiple victims, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and 15 misdemeanor and petty offenses.

Online jail records for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office stated that Tyler Boebert faces 22 charges, which include contributing to the delinquency of a minor, The Denver Post reported. He was also charged with theft of less than $300 and criminal possession of a financial device.

A magistrate ruled Wednesday that Tyler Boebert could be released from jail, according to The Associated Press. He received a personal recognizance bond set at $1,250 from Magistrate Jill McConaughy, the Post reported.

Lauren Boebert, 37, R-Colo., has been a House member since 2021.

Her campaign for re-election issued a statement noting that Tyler Boebert, “will take responsibility for his actions” and “should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen, the Post reported.

“I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for,” Lauren Boebert said. “It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him.”

“This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” the Rifle police wrote on Facebook.

Tyler Boebert will appear again in court on April 11, the Post reported.

